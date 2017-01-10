ABS FC concludes pre-season tour, unveils team on Tuesday

Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC of Ilorin says it has concluded its preseason tour of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, ahead of new Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, told newsmen on Monday that the team had since returned to their base for the final preparations for their league.

They will open the season with a home game against Akwa United on Sunday.

Chukwuemeka thanked the management of Kogi United FC, especially the Chairman of the Lokoja-based team, Malam Abdul Sule and other staff.

He also thanked the Kwara State Sports Council and other soccer enthusiasts who came to see the team play their friendly games.

The ABS director of football said the team would unveil its players for the 2016/2017 NPFL on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to him, the management has strategised on how to attract fans to cheer the boys on every match day.

Chukwuemeka said: “We are already working with necessary stakeholders to mobilise commercial transport drivers, market women and students for our games.

“We are also working with schools for our fan base development programme.’’

On the tour, the team’s Coach, Henry Makinwa, said he was delighted with the pre-season tour of Lokoja.

Makinwa said: “My boys showed character and determination to succeed this season.

“I hope to continue from where we stopped in Lokoja, starting from Tuesday when we resume training.

“We won all our games in Lokoja with a clean sheet and we had the opportunity to train on the pitch where we will play our first away game.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ABS played three games unbeaten in Lokoja, scoring 14 goals without conceding any in the process.

They defeated Federal Medical Centre of Lokoja 5-0 in the first game and whitewashed Kano-based Shekarau Babes 5-0 before a 4-0 win over a non-league side, Black Stars of Lokoja.

