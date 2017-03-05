Abomination as man sits on Tor Tiv’s stool ahead of coronation

A man, Stephen Nyitse, on Saturday at the JS Stadium in Gboko, Borno State outsmarted security men and sat on the stool prepared for the coronation of the fifth Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

Speaking to security personnel under interrogation, Nyitse said he was prompted by God to cleanse the stool for the new king.

Nyitse said: “I sat on the stool in order to cleanse it and make it comfortable for the incoming Tor Tiv.”

Retired Brigadier General Atom Kpera, the Chairman Central Planning Committee for the coronation, who was present at the scene, ordered security men to take him outside and punish him.

Officials, however, said they would investigate the motive behind the act.

Some respondents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria described the act as “strange and abominable”.

Meanwhile security measures had been tightened both within and outside the stadium with roads leading to the stadium blocked, while dignitaries are being conveyed to the venue in buses.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.