Abia Warriors’ fans angry with Coach Emordi after home defeat

Some fans of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia on Sunday shouted words of abuse at coach Okey Emordi after the team lost 0-1 to visiting El-Kanemi Warriors FC.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fans were enraged by the home defeat to the Maiduguri side at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

They furiously accosted Emordi at the end of the match, harassing him as he made to leave the pitch and insisting that he should resign his appointment with the club.

The fans also urged him to either tender his resignation or he would incur their wrath, describing him as old and with little or nothing to offer to the team.

They shouted: “You are old. You have nothing to offer Abia Warriors. You should tender your resignation without any delay or you will incur our wrath.”

Emordi was however led out of the pitch by some others, who shielded him from being physically assaulted by the irate fans.

NAN reports that Husseini Bata scored from a counter-attack in the seventh minute.

The goal made the fans to start to taunt the home team for their visibly uncoordinated approach to the game.

“I wish El-Kanemi Warriors had utilised their scoring opportunity in the last minute of the game to score a second goal. That would have taught Abia Warriors a hard lesson,” a fan, who identified himself simply as Emeka, said.

Emeka said the visiting team were technically better and contended that Abia Warriors were not prepared for the match.

In a post-match interview with NAN, Coach Ladan Bosso of El-Kanemi Warriors expressed joy over the away victory against his former club.

Bosso, who joined El-Kanemi Warriors after leaving Abia Warriors during the 2015/2016 league season, said he was not surprised by the victory because he was familiar with the terrain.

He said Abia Warriors paraded better players now than during his time, but observed that they were facing the problem of blending together.

Meanwhile, efforts to get Emordi’s reaction were unsuccessful.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.