Abia Warriors conclude pre-season tour

Nigeria Premier Football League side, Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, has concluded the first phase of their pre-season programme with a 3-0 thrashing of Ebonyi United.

The encounter, which took place in Umuahia, saw Chima Uluocha, Durable Nwuju and Stanley Okoro score the goals for the Warriors.

The pre-season tour, which lasted for four weeks, started in Calabar, Cross River State and later shifted to Ozoro in Delta State and Oba in Anambra State, where Abia Warriors engaged Federation Cup Champions, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, in a duel that ended goalless at the Rojeny Sports Complex.

At the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro the Umuahia-based side beat Delta Force of Asaba 1-0 with Samson Obi, who joined the Warriors from the Asaba team, grabbing the winner.

Their other game against Lions FC of Lagos ended 1-1 at the same venue.

With a record of 11 wins, two draws and only one loss during the pre-season, Okey Emordi the Abia Warriors technical adviser would still not beat his chest in self glorification but instead, told Abia Warriors website that the team was still work in progress.

Emordi said: “We are using the friendlies to look at the players we have and choose those who fall into our philosophy and so far so good, I think we are satisfied with what we have seen.

“However we still have areas we are working on in order to make the team very competitive in readiness for the league opener.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia, Emeka Inyama, has expressed confidence that the team will do well when the season begins in January going by their extensive preparations so far.

Inyama, who watched his team demolish Ebonyi United 3-0 in Umuahia, said the Emordi-led technical crew has done well so far and hoped they will not be carried away by the pre-season results.

He announced that the team would embark on their Christmas break beginning from December 23, 2016 to resume on January 3, 2017 and called on his boys to maintain their fitness level.

Abia Warriors will tackle oriental brothers and defending champions, Enugu Rangers International, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on the opening day of the league.

