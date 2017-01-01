Abia First Lady congratulates mother of First Baby of the Year

The wife of the Abia State Governor, Nkechi Ikpeazu, has congratulated the mother of the first baby born at the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia in the New Year and urged mothers to raise children with good morals.

The Governor’s wife in Umuahia on Sunday also presented the baby with gift items and settled the hospital bill to mark the New Year.

The baby, a male, named Lucky Enyinnaya, was born at 2.39am to the family of Ikechukwu Igbo.

Enyinnaya weighed 3.1kg.

Ikpeazu also presented gift items to all the nursing mothers in the Post-Natal Ward of the hospital.

Responding, the mother of the baby, Benedicta Igbo, thanked Mrs. Ikpeazu for her kind gesture, saying that the birth of her child had brought good luck to her family.

Dr. Abali Chuku, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, represented by Emmanuel Okereke, noted that the baby was the first child of his parents.

Chuku said that FMC had also presented the baby with gifts.

