A woman with heart of gold, by Okechukwu Onyebuchi

What we witness daily is not a totality of our story, it is a progression in our storyline that will be replaced by other turn of events. This was the story of one of the youngest Governors in Nigeria, also referred to as a “digital Governor”, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, an urbane gentleman with great entrepreneurial prowess, as this is eventuated in the successes of his business before delving into politics.

Being an enterprising young man, Bello didn’t find it daunting to acclimatize to the new terrain. It will interest many to know that Bello had not occupied any political office before his emergence as the Governor of Kogi State.

The Governor’s first foray into politics was in 2015 when he became the first runner-up in the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary elections that produced late Abubakar Audu as the winner of the primaries. However, before the conclusion of the Kogi State gubernatorial elections, the then APC standard bearer passed on and providence serendipitously landed the candidacy to the governor.

Upon his emergence as the governor of the state, Bello made a perspicacious call to all parties and individual to come and participate in re-building the state because he believes so much in the principle of collectivism – one for all, all for one. This, he has shown in his exemplary leadership quality in office so far.

As the saying goes, behind every successful man there is a woman. The successes of this digital governor would be incomplete without mentioning the woman that sees to the home-front, Barrister Amina Oyiza Yahaya Bello, a woman with a large heart. Simplicity is her watch-world, humility is her greatest fault and generosity is her moral compass. Many that have had the opportunity of meeting and interacting with her, I inclusive, call her: A woman with heart of gold.”

She has shown this passion for generosity and service to humanity through her numerous projects, which include but not limited to Hayat Foundation, a Foundation in which she is a co-founder. The Foundation is passionate and concerned about the predicament of the special needs persons and the disabled people. She underscores the importance for government to run an all-inclusive policy for these category of people as they are also uniquely part of the society.

Barrister Bello’s passion for these persons was shown expressly during her visit to the poorest of the poor home in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory, a home for kids with cerebral palsy. She was concerned at the lack of consistent care and the living conditions of these vulnerable ones.

She also was accompanied by her entourage: a group of Doctors, Physiotherapists and volunteers for the foundation, to the home. They catered to the children and also administered medical assistance and some therapy to the children. She called on the members of the society to please be the change they want to see by reaching out and touching these vulnerable ones. This was also stressed in her television interview on Gender Agenda AIT, when she talked about her goals and plans for these special ones.

Mrs. Bello emphasized on the need for us to express love and care for one another as she understands the plight of these special children by being a mum to her wonderful son, Hayat, who also is living with cerebral palsy. She intends using the Foundation as both an advocacy and an intervention tool to see to it that these hidden lives are celebrated.

At this juncture, I will join the vociferous voices to say that you are indeed a woman with heart of gold and I salute your humanitarian service, which is geared towards a prosperous and better society. This service isn’t just an issue for you. It is a passion and a cause. It is a fight that you have always fought.

I make a humble clarion call on all the good people of Kogi State to rally round the governor for an inclusive and efficient government.

Now it is time to restore the ties that bind you together and to come together around the ideals you share, the values you cherish and the state you love. Inasmuch as togetherness abounds amongst you, dissenters waiting for the incumbent governor to goof abysmally or gaffe gracefully on his campaign promises will definitely wait for a long time.

. Onyebuchi, a public analyst, writes from Abuja.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.