$9.7m: EFCC slams six count charge against former NNPC boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday slammed a six-count charge on a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu.

The charge was contained in court papers filed on March 9 at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to the charge sheet, Yakubu was accused of failing to make full disclosure in his Assets Declaration Form of the sums of $9,772,800 dollars and 74,000 pounds contrary to Section 27 (3)(a) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

He was also accused of receiving a cash payment of the said sums without going through a financial institution, thereby committing an offence under the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

The former NNPC boss was further charged with receiving the same amount when he fully knew that the said fund formed part of proceed of unlawful activity.

This, according to the charge sheet, runs counter to Section 7 (4) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The EFCC had in February found about $9.8 million and 74,000 pounds kept in a run down bungalow in Sabon Tasha, a suburb of Kaduna, which it said was concealed by Yakubu.

A court in Kano State later ordered the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government following a motion filed by the anti-graft agency.

However, the former NNPC boss has filed a case in another court in Kano seeking the vacation of the earlier court’s order.

He claimed that the money was proceeds of various gifts given to him while he was working with the NNPC.

