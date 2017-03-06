80 illegal refineries destroyed in Niger Delta, sponsors under scrutiny

Troops of joint operation DELTA SAFE have intensified raids operation against crude oil theft with destruction of 80 illegal refineries across Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

In Bayelsa State, troops patrol around Obhoyohan and Ngiri Creeks in Nembe Local Government Area discovered and destroyed seven illegal refineries containing 150,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil.

Three suspects were also arrested in connection with the illegalities and are currently undergoing investigation.

While in Delta State, troops patrol around Sara Abileye Swamp in Warri South West Local Government Area discovered a network of six illegal refineries made up of four storage tanks, two dug out pits filled with products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

In addition, another patrol at the axis of Ajoloso Creek in Elume community destroyed a camp housing eight illegal refineries.

Similarly, troops destroyed nine illegal refineries comprised of four ground pits and three metal tanks filled with product suspected to be stolen crude oil at Katu near Camp 5 in Warri South West.

This is in addition to seven illegal refineries earlier destroyed around Opunami Creek.

Another patrol conducted around Udu, Ughelli South Local Government discovered eight illegal refineries depot at Udu trailer park and destroyed 1200 drums laden with 140 metric tonnes of illegally refined Diesel.

In Rivers State, troops destroyed other 10 illegal refineries around Bolo in Bonny Local Government.

This is in addition to 25 others earlier raided at Creek 6 and Ijokiri in same Local Government Area.

