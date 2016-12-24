69-year-old docked for defiling neighbour’s underaged daughter

A 69-year-old man, Cosmos Umoren, was on Friday docked in an Ikeja, Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s under-aged daughter.

The accused, a retiree, who resides at Adenuga Kajore Street, Akoka, Bariga, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a count charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on December 5 at the accused residence.

Inuoha said that the accused called his neighbour five-year-old daughter to his room and defiled her.

Inuoha said: “It was the cry of the girl that alerted her mother who rushed to where the cry was coming from and saw the accused molesting the girl.”

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused N300, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case till January 18 for mention.

