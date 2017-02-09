51-year-old man beats 81-year-old mother to death over sister’s property

A 51-year-old man, Oluwaseye Ayoola, has been accused by the police in Lagos State of beating his 81-year-old mother, Dorcas Ayoola, to death after a disagreement over her late sister’s property.

Oluwaseye was said to have demanded for N500,000 from his mother, who lived in a one-storey building at United Estate, Ajah, Lagos State, at about 6pm on Tuesday, being part of an N11 million property bequeathed to the family by the late sister.

Dorcas was said to have told Oluwaseye, who lives in Ajah area of the state, that she did not have the money on her immediately, but should be given time to raise it.

This did not go down well with Oluwaseye who descended heavily on her, beating her to death.

He was accused of having used a hammer to hit her and throwing a television set in the house on her after she fell down.

He then fled the house only for neighbours to discover Dorcas had died.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Badmos said the case was reported to the police by the suspect’s brother, Akintunde Ayoola, adding that the corpse of the woman had been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

She said, “After the brother reported to the police, the command’s detectives from the Ogombo division launched a manhunt for the suspect and he was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect said he had gone to his mother to ask for some money but she refused to part with the sum, which angered him and made him to pounce on the old woman.

“He was said to have asked the mother to give him N500,000 out of N11 million his late sister left behind in her will. He is in custody under investigation.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.