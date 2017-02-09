50th anniversary: Kwara inaugurates planning committee

The Kwara State Government has set up a 31-man committee to organize activities for the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state, slated for May this year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Committee, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, urged members to package an anniversary worthy of the state.

Gold charged the committee to ensure that the 50th Anniversary of the State is memorable, but introspective.

The SSG said the event is expected to afford the unique opportunity to celebrate the state and be thankful to Almighty God for taking the State thus far.

Gold further noted that the celebration will also be used to take stock of infrastructural development in the State and to chart a new course to further enhance the State’s development.

He lauded the achievements of the founding fathers, leaders and past governors of the State, emphasizing that they provided the building blocks for lasting developmental legacies in the state.

The SSG charged committee members to be dedicated in the discharge of the duties assigned to them.

Gold is the Chairman of the Committee, while Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Opeloyeru, the Director of Political, is Secretary.

