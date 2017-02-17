500 young Nigerians to benefit from Netherlands’ support

The Head of the Netherlands Delegation in Lagos, Michel Deleen, on Friday announced his government’s plan to support about 500 young Nigerians in the development of their business ideas, this year.

Deleen told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the delegation was also looking at the possibility of involving Dutch companies in Nigeria in the training of young, employable Nigerians.

Deleen said: “In 2016, we started a programme aimed at assisting young men and women across Nigeria, who are interested in increasing their employability.

“This year, outside our plan to continue to strengthen our agricultural development cooperation with Nigeria, we are also going to be providing support for young Nigerians with the right business ideas.

“We are going to be supporting young Nigerians, who have good business ideas, but have no funds to effectively process such ideas.”

The Netherlands Deputy Ambassador said that the essence was to also encourage young Nigerians to come up with good business ideas and concepts in the communities.

The Envoy expressed optimism that with the support would be beneficiaries would be stimulated to expand their businesses, earn money and even employ others.

Deleen also said the encouragement of young Nigerians with business ideas would make more also initiate ideas that would make them contribute effectively to the Nigerian economy.

He said: “We strongly believe that every Nigeria, especially the youth, should contribute to the growing of the Nigerian economy.

“So, we have decided this year, to provide the needed support for young Nigerians with good business ideas in different parts of Nigeria.”

