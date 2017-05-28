LATEST NEWS:
NANJune 2, 2017

News

44 Nigerian, Ghanaian migrants perish in Sahara Desert

The Red Cross said the migrants, most of whom have not been identified, died this week

More than 40 migrants from Nigeria and Ghana have died in the Sahara Desert after their truck broke down in arid northern Niger.

The Red Cross said the migrants, most of whom have not been identified, died this week.

According to Reuters, six survivors walked to a remote village where they said that 44 people, mostly from Ghana and Nigeria and including three babies and two other children, died of thirst, said Lawal Taher, the department head for the Red Cross in the Bilma region.

Taher said a search for the bodies was underway.

The number of migrants who cross the Sahara has increased in recent years as impoverished West Africans risk their lives to try to reach Europe.

In one of the most perilous parts of the journey, thousands of migrants each week are crammed into pickup trucks for the days-long ride from Niger into Libya, often with only enough room for a few litres of water.

Authorities and aid organisations are able to keep track of the thousands of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean Sea between Africa and Europe, but is it almost impossible to know how many have died in the vast and unpoliced Sahara.

Last year, a report by 4mi, an affiliate of the Danish Refugee Council, reported that it is likely that more migrants die in the desert than at sea, according to testimony from migrants.


