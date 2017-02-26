42 Nigerians to be evacuated from Mali

No fewer than 42 Nigerians are to be evacuated from Mali on Sunday (today).

The Eagle Online gathered that those to be evacuated are victims of human trafficking located in Bamako, Mali.

The evacuation, according to informed sources, will be carried out by the Nigerian Air Force in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

The National Agency on the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons is carrying out the evacuation.

The returnees are expected back in the country at about 7pm on Sunday (today).

They will depart Bamako at 2pm, The Eagle Online learnt.

