350 mosques offer prayers for Buhari in Borno, churches to follow suit

A statement issued on Friday in Maiduguri, Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to Governor Kashim Shettima on Communication and Strategy, said the prayers were led by Chief Imams of various mosques shortly after the mandatory Friday prayers

Thousands of Muslim faithful on Friday offered special prayers for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in compliance with the state government’s directive.

A statement issued on Friday in Maiduguri, Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to Governor Kashim Shettima on Communication and Strategy, said the prayers were led by Chief Imams of various mosques shortly after the mandatory Friday prayers.

Gusau said: “Chief Imams in about 350 Jumma’at Mosques in Maiduguri, Jere, Biu and other parts of the state, on Friday, led thousands of worshipers to offer special prayers for the speedy and full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari following request by Governor Kashim Shettima.

“The prayers were offered in appreciation of President Buhari’s commitment to the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents, which resulted in the liberation of many communities and relative peace now being enjoyed by residents across the state.”

Gusau said similar prayers were expected to hold in churches on Sunday.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.