27 ABS players, seven officials arrive Lokoja for camping

Players of Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC of Ilorin have been moved to a closed camp in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, for the final phase of club’s preparations for the new season.

A total of 27 players and seven officials arrived at Lokoja on Tuesday, where the team is expected to play some friendly matches.

The team will spend no fewer than 10 days in the Confluence city to intensify its preparedness for the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season, which will kick off on January 14.

Addressing the players before their departure from Ilorin to Lokoja on Tuesday, the Team’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, said the club would fulfill all its obligations to the players.

Chukwuemeka told the players to take their assignments serious because they had a big game in their hands in the opening day of the season with Akwa United FC in Ilorin on January 15.

Chukwuemeka said: “All we ask of you is to play football only, if we ask you to do any other thing than playing football don’t oblige.

“Remember we are now in Premier League, so you have to double your efforts in whatever you do.

“We will ensure we make you comfortable at all times, please let us ensure we do our work diligently too.”

