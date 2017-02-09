24 winners emerge in Heritage Bank Happy Days Promo

Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s Most Innovative Banking Services Provider, has rewarded 24 loyal customers in its ongoing Happy Days Promo with 42-inch LED flat screen TV at a monthly raffle draws held in Lagos.

The bank recently launched the six months promo to reward customers who make N20,000 deposits into their account on a monthly basis with a 42-inch LED flat screen TV, a customer with N100,000 deposit at the end of April will be qualified to win N1 million, while a customer with N500,000 deposit at the end of May will be qualified to win a brand new Toyota Corolla saloon car.

Two winners each emerged from across the six geopolitical zones of the country: Abuja Group, Lagos Group, North Group, South East Group, South South Group and South West Group.

In the Abuja Group, where 64 customers qualified for the December draws, Uchenna Egbo and Adams Oshiomole Mohammed emerged as winners, while in the January draws, with 58 qualifying customers, Awalite Adaobi Mmachukwu and Ekanem Idaye Grace Charles emerged as winners.

Obimma Osita Innocent and Nwagbo Nonye Anastasia won in the December draws in the Lagos Group, while Asomugha Sunday Okwuchukwu win in the January 2017 draws.

In the North Group, Namadi Abba and Charity Ogbonna won in the December draws, while Chinwendu Akamelu and Muyibat Abdulkarim were the winners in the group in January draws.

Okoro John Nwankwo and Emeghobo Ifeanyi Chigozie emerged winners of the 42-inch LED flat screen TV in the December edition, while Obangwu Dorathy Ngozi and Ozoemenan Adagba James were the winners in the group for the month of January.

In the South South, Nmah Ihuoma Onwuka and Lynda Ijeoma Ukachike won in December 2016 draws, while Akpan Bill Afia and Mary Effiong Thompson won in the January draws.

Makanjuola Segun Kayode and Aromolaran Mayowa Alade won the December 2016 draws, while Christiana Adegbola and Babatunde Tayo Anthonia won the January 2017 draws.

In a keynote address, Adaeze Udensi, the Executive Director, Retail/SME Bank Directorate of the bank, said the six months promo was flagged off in December 2016 to celebrate existing and potential customers of the Bank.

Udensi said customers of the Bank were expected to make deposits into their accounts to qualify them for monthly raffle draws, adding that any customer who was able to keep N100,000 in its account at the end of April 2017 would qualify for a draw to win N1 million, while at the end of the promo on May 31, one lucky customer will win a brand new Toyota Corolla saloon car out of customers who have N500,000 and above as deposits.

In her contribution, Mary Akpobome, the Executive Director, Business Bank, said Heritage Bank had kept its word by rewarding loyal customers in the promo, adding that the bank has been advertising the promo for some time now.

“You can see the level of transparency that had been displayed in the promo,” Akpobome said.

She encouraged existing and potential customers to participate in it because the future is bright for all who save in the Happy Days promo.

Also speaking, Fela Ibidapo, the Group Head of Corporate Communication of the Bank, said with this promo and other services of the Bank, it (bank) was now well positioned to offer unique services to its customers.

The raffle draws were attended by other executive directors of the Bank, namely: Niyi Adeseun (Service Bank) and Jude Monye (Enterprise Risk Management and Control) as well as Joshua Nggada of the Consumer Protection Agency and Seyi Oreagba of Lagos Lottery Board among others.

