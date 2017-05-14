22-year-old mum sells day-old baby for N250,000

A 22-year-old lady along with six other suspects have been arrested by the Decoy Team of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command over the sale of a day old baby for N250,000.The lady, Onyinyechi Osoneye, was arrested on Wednesday by the operatives who were working on intelligence over the sale of her baby to Mr. and Mrs. Ike Nwata.

It was gathered that Osoneye, with the connivance of her mother, Joy Osoneye, concealed the pregnancy from her father, knowing his strict position on child out of wedlock.

It was further revealed that the man who impregnated Osoneye had on being informed of the pregnancy declined to be the one responsible for it.

Sources revealed that Onyinyechi was admitted to Peninsula Hospital, Ikota, Lekki-Ajah Expressway, where Glory Ehinmi, 35, delivered the lady of a baby boy on March 1, 2017.

The source further disclosed that Onyinyechi when arrested had declined the fact that she was pregnant and sold her baby.

She was reported to have thereafter burst into tears on further interrogations.

She disclosed that Ehinmi took the baby from her at the point of delivery and gave him to Mrs. Prisca Okocha, 45, her sister and the owner of Peculiar Hospital, Orile, who offered Onyinyechi’s mother N250,000.

Sources disclosed that Okocha thereafter contacted Regina Anyanwu, 59, who subsequently brought the buyers, the Nwatas.

Okocha confessed to investigators that she sold the baby for N850,000, but gave the mother N250,000.

It was further learnt that the buying couple, who were desperately in need of a child, organised a huge party to celebrate the baby’s arrival.

Mrs. Nwata was reported to have stayed away from the residence of her husband while the search a baby lasted.

She added that she was pretending to be pregnant each and every time she went to the husband’s house.

Onyinyechi could not be interviewed as she wept all through the period of the investigation.

Ehinmi disclosed that what she did Onyinyechi was a favour.

She added that the concealment was enough to suffocate the baby.

She pointed out that she enrolled her for antenatal and fed her till she was delivered of the baby.

Efforts to arrest the man who impregnated Onyinyechi, her mother and father proved abortive as they were reported to be on the run.

The baby has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs, while five suspects have been transferred to Gender Office, State Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigations.

