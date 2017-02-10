22 die in Kano-Kaduna Expressway accident — FRSC

No fewer than 22 people lost their lives when an articulated vehicle with registration No WDL 502 XA suffered burst tyre on the Kano-Kaduna Expressway on Friday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Unit Commander in Tashar-Yari, Ahmed Sa’idu-Daura, who was at the scene of the accident at Tashar-Musa, Makarfi Local Government, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Sa’idu-Daura said that 58 others sustained varying degrees of injuries from the accident.

He said that the vehicle which had a tyre burst due to speeding was also overloaded with both passengers and wood.

Sa’idu-Daura said the injured persons were taken to a primary healthcare centre at Tashar-Yari.

He stated that those found to be seriously would be referred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria from the primary healthcare centre.

The unit commander, however, cautioned motorists against speeding, overloading and all other forms of reckless driving to ensure safety of lives and properties.

He said: “I want to use this medium to call on motorists to be mindful of the fact that lives of those people onboard their vehicles are in their hands.

“Remember, every single life is very important and is not worth wasting, hence, the need by every driver to be very cautious by driving safely.”

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.