2019: Igbo APC leaders disregard Obasanjo, endorse Buhari

Igbo politicians on Saturday distanced themselves from the proposal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo that 2019 was the year for them to actualize the desire of producing a president of Igbo extraction for Nigeria by endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

The endorsement was carried out by leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South East on Saturday when they were hosted by the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha equally said three Igbo governors elected on the platform of other parties were already in talks with him towards defecting to the APC.

He said the Igbo leaders have chosen Senator Ken Nnamani to be the leader of the APC in the South East.

Among those at the meeting held at the Imo State International Convention Centre, Owerri were Nnamani, Sir Emeka Offor, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Chief George Moughalu, Tony Eze, Ebuka Onunkwo, Jombo Offor, Eze Madumere, members of the National Working Committee of the APC and several prominent politicians in the zone.

Okorocha said after the closed-door meeting: “Now that Igbo leaders are together in APC, Nigerians will hear us.

“There is a vacuum of leadership in the South-East APC.

“I am a governor.

“My brothers Chris Ngige and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu are Ministers.

“Hence the importance of Ken Nnamani coming at this time.

“I decline the leadership of Ndi-Igbo in APC.

“With Ken Nnamani, the question of who is the leader of APC in the South-East has been answered.

“Ken Nnamani is the leader of APC in the South-East.

“Senator Nnamani should then work with other leaders like Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Jim Nwobodo and a host of others to give Ndi-Igbo political direction.

“Those who have joined the party or who want to join should do so to build the party and not to cause confusion.

“APC is the right party for the Igbo and the only party that can guarantee Igbo presidency.

“We are going to support President Mohammadu Buhari for the eight years he is going to lead the nation.

“This is the time for Ndi-Igbo to come and work together.

“We are also going to use the Anambra election to show that APC has arrived South-East.

“The Igbo played bad politics in 2015.

“Today, we have lost a lot.

“We are not anywhere because of our bad politics.”

Obasanjo had last week during a visit of the leadership of the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria said it was time for the Igbo to produce the country’s president.

Several groups have however, expressed doubt about his sincerity on the issue.

