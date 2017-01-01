2017: Hold unto God’s unchanging hands, Ikpeazu tells Abians

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged Abians to hold unto God’s unchanging hands, believing that 2017 will be better than past years.

Governor Ikpeazu said this in his new year message to Abians.

The message was released by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos.

Ikpeazu said: “We remain grateful to God for His mercies and protections. It is not by our power that we have made it to 2017, it can only be God. Therefore, I urge us to keep holding into God’s unchanging hands.

“As a Government, we are not yet in Cannanland, therefore, we remain resolute in our efforts to continue in the infrastructural redevelopment of our state, as we shall embark on construction of more roads and bridges this year.

“Our agricultural revolution will take a more serious dimension this year, as we shall launch the community palm plantation in all our communities.

“You must have noticed a recent upsurge in the conversation around Made In Aba such that even President Muhammadu Buhari gave personal assurances in his 2017 Budget Speech that attention will be paid to the manufacturing power-houses of Aba.

“This is the result of our sustained advocacy blitz to showcase the ingenuity of Aba Producers to the world and boost the GDP of Aba, which is today, the SME capital of Nigeria.

“Even more impactful is the fact that because of the sustained campaign, people are now proud to acknowledge that they are wearing or using Made-In-Aba products which has in-turn led others to pivot towards Aba for their goods and services.

“Made In Aba is a conversation that has taken National space and we encourage you to help sustain the conversation as you go back to your bases to help us take it global.

“I urge Abians to resolve to be more united in this new year. Let the interest of Abia override our individual interest, this is the only way we can arrive at the Abia of our dreams.

“Happy New Year.”

