2016/17 NPFL: ABS FC players undergo medicals

Players of Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC, Ilorin that regained promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League have undergone medical tests ahead of the 2016/2017 season, which kicks off on January 14.

The club’s team doctor, Dr. Olusegun Osasona, told newsmen in Ilorin on Friday that the exercise was geared toward their readiness to align with international best practices.

Osasona also said that the medical test was one of the conditions for registration for the league as provided by the League Management Company.

According to him, the players underwent tests such as heart, Electrocardiograph to determine the wellbeing of the cardiovascular system and Musculo-skeletal system among others.

One of the players, Lukman Karatu, said after the exercise that he was delighted to have scaled through the medical examinations.

Karatu said: “It is a wonderful experience for me; if I see any of what I have gone through here anywhere in the world in the future it will not be a new thing to me.”

The Saraki Boys are finalising preparations for the new season in Lokoja where they are currently camped and playing friendly matches.

The Ilorin club side defeated a Lokoja-based team, Federal Medical Centre FC, 5-0 on Thursday in one of their tune-up matches before the season kicks off.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.