20 feared killed in Akwa Ibom, Cross River renewed boundary dispute

No fewer than 20 persons are feared killed in a renewed boundary dispute between Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and Ikot Offiong in Odukpani Local Government Area in Cross River State.

The renewed face-off was said to have lasted from Friday night till press time on Saturday.

Members of the two communities were said to have deployed arms and ammunitions alongside other dangerous weapons for the fight.

Trouble reportedly started on Friday night when reports had it that Oku Iboku youths laid an ambush for people from Ikot Offiong and pursued then as far as Odukpani, inflicting injuries on them and killing some in the process.

However, both this and the casualty figure could not be independently verified as at press time.

Soldiers were said to have been deployed to quell the clash as the the two communities and the neighboring villages and highways became no go areas.

Mostly affected was the Calabar-Itu Highway were passers-by were unable to move for several hours.

Both the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Army, 13 Brigade in Calabar, Captain Kayode Owolabi, and the spokesperson of the Cross River State Police Command, Irene Ugbo, said there was nothing to fear any longer.

