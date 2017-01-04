18-year-old lady in court for kidnapping in Ekiti

An 18-year-old lady, Bola Adeniyi, on Tuesday appeared in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 13, 2016‎ at Fabor Forest, Efon Alaaye in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State.

Akinwale said the accused unlawfully conspired to kidnap Gbenga Adejare in Efon Alaaye.

He said that some of her co-accused had been arrested and remanded in prison, while Adeniyi was a girlfriend to one of the accused persons.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 4 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (prohibition) laws 2015.

Adeniyi pleaded not guilty, and her counsel, Ogundele Lawrence applied for her bail.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo, consequently granted bail ‎to the accused in the sum of N50, 000 and one responsible surety in like sum.

Ayenimo adjourned the case till January 5 for further hearing.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.