18-year-old lady in court for kidnapping in Ekiti

An 18-year-old lady, Bola Adeniyi, on Tuesday appeared in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged kidnapping.
The prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 13, 2016 at Fabor Forest, Efon Alaaye in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State.
Akinwale said the accused unlawfully conspired to kidnap Gbenga Adejare in Efon Alaaye.
He said that some of her co-accused had been arrested and remanded in prison, while Adeniyi was a girlfriend to one of the accused persons.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 4 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (prohibition) laws 2015.
Adeniyi pleaded not guilty, and her counsel, Ogundele Lawrence applied for her bail.
Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo, consequently granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50, 000 and one responsible surety in like sum.
Ayenimo adjourned the case till January 5 for further hearing.
