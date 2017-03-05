Health workers set for indefinite strike

Members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals would begin an indefinite nationwide strike on Monday.

Ayinde Obisesan, the National General-Secretary of the Association, announced this on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State in a directive to the workers.

Obisesan said: “You are hereby directed to commence an indefinite strike action with effect from 12: 01 am, Monday, 6 March, 2017, until otherwise directed.

“This is sequel to the ultimatum issued to the government since 20 January, 2017 and the inability of government to address our demands positively.”

NUAHP is an umbrella union for health workers such as physiotherapists, pharmacists, dieticians, medical laboratory scientists, optometrists and radiographers.

Others are dental therapists, medical physicists, health information officers, clinical psychologists and medical social workers.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.