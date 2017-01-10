14-year-old boy flees Plateau, rescued in Lagos

A 14-year-old boy, Israel Solomon, who fled his parent’s home in Jos, Plateau State was on Monday evening intercepted and rescued by operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Police Command at Ojota, Lagos.

Solomon, a Birom by tribe, was seen wandering around Ojota Bus Stop when the operatives decided to call him for questioning.

He said that his parents live in Mango Junction, Opposite Gada Biyu, Jos.

He could not give reasons why he ran away from home.

All entreaties to make him give reasons for his actions proved abortive.

Solomon said the bus that conveyed him from Jos got to Lagos late at Sunday evening, adding that he passed the night sleeping under the foot bridge at the Ojodu Berger Bus Stop.

He explained that he was trekking from Ojodu Berger to Ojota when the officer cited him wandering, emphasizing that he had no relatives in Lagos before embarking on the journey.

Sources said checks on his body did not betray any evidence of physical abuse.

He also couldn’t give the phone contact of his parents or any of his relatives based in Jos, Plateau State.

Solomon has been taken to Olusosun Police Station, behind Phillip, Ojota by the RRS Team.

The source disclosed that he would be taken from there to a station where radio signal would be raised to the closest police station to his house in Jos.

