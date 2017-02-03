Lampard quits football

Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard, has announced his retirement from football following a 21-year career in the game.

The 38-year-old has released a statement saying that it feels like the “right time” for him to hang up his boots after representing West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City and MLS side, New York City, during his career.

After leaving the United States at the end of 2016, Lampard publicly stated that he had not closed the door on joining another club, but he did not take up any offers made to him.

The midfielder has now decided to walk away from the game, and he leaves having won 11 major trophies, all during his 13-year spell at Chelsea.

Lampard picked up three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League trophy and the Champions League crown as a Chelsea player.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the former England international said: “After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals.

“I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me.

“I would like to thank the amazing teammates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans.

“Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I’m eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Lampard has also given an insight as to what he plans to do next by revealing that he will work on gaining his coaching badges with the Football Association.

He added: “Looking forward, I’m grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.”

The footballer made more than 600 appearances for Chelsea, and in the Premier League alone while representing West Ham, the Blues and Man City, he featured in 607 games, scored 177 goals and made 102 assists.

