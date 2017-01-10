10 women in race for chairmen, councillors in Gombe

The party has, therefore, decided to give the nomination forms free of charge to the women in order to encourage them to go into politics

No fewer than 10 women are to contest for chairmen and councillors of local government areas on the platform of All Progressives Congress in Gombe State.

The party has, therefore, decided to give the nomination forms free of charge to the women in order to encourage them to go into politics.

Alhaji Sule Yakubu, the Secretary of the party in the state, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said: “Zainab Alma from Kaltungo Local Government Area is going for the chairman in the forthcoming election.”

Yakubu said they would commence screening of the aspirants next week.

The election is scheduled for February 25 by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

