‎Two siblings jailed for Internet fraud

Justice E. A .Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State on May 11, 2017 convicted and sentenced two siblings – Chukwudi Ugwueke (a.k.a James Scott) and Sophia Ugwueke – to two years imprisonment each with an option of N400,000 fine each.

The duo was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on one count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents with intent to defraud one Lisa Marie Nors, an American citizen.

Justice Obile, after going through the evidences tendered by the prosecution counsel, M.T. Iko, found the duo guilty and accordingly convicted them.

The convicts were first arraigned on February 1, 2017, but pleaded not guilty to a 13-count charge.

However, when the matter came up on May 11, 2017 for hearing, the accused persons pleaded guilty to an amended one count charge and were accordingly convicted and sentenced.

The convicts were arrested at their residence in Sapele, Delta State based on intelligence on their illegal activities that bordered on defrauding foreigners through internet scams.

